The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.8% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $244.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

