Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 97,345 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $85.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

