Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

