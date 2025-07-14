Key Financial Inc Buys 92 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $282.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average of $266.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

