Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $307.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $261.63 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.