Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MA stock opened at $550.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.