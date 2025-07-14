Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

