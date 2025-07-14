Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,209 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. ARM makes up approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ARM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ARM opened at $145.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.59, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

