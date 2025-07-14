Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Position Decreased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.28. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

