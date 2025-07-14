Head-To-Head Review: Ternium (NYSE:TX) versus Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) and Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Olympic Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Olympic Steel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Olympic Steel pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ternium pays out -202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Olympic Steel has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ternium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ternium 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Olympic Steel and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Olympic Steel presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Ternium has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Olympic Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olympic Steel is more favorable than Ternium.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olympic Steel and Ternium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel $1.91 billion 0.20 $22.98 million $1.43 24.24 Ternium $16.80 billion 0.39 -$53.67 million ($1.78) -18.24

Olympic Steel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ternium. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olympic Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Olympic Steel and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel 0.88% 2.16% 1.20% Ternium -2.07% 0.29% 0.20%

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Ternium on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates. The company also provides cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, blanking, tempering, stretcher-leveling, plate and laser processing, forming and machining, tube processing, finishing, and fabrication services, as well as value-added services, such as saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, and electrical equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Highland Hills, Ohio.

About Ternium

Ternium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products. Its Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The Usiminas segment offers iron ore extraction, steel transformation, and production of capital goods and logistics; and manufactures and sells various products and raw materials, such as flat steel, iron ore, and stamped steel parts for the automotive industry and products for the civil construction and capital goods industry. It also provides medical and social; scrap; renewable energy; and engineering and other services, as well as operates as a distribution company. In addition, the company engages in the exploration, exploitation, and pelletizing of iron ore. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

