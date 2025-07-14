Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Position Raised by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $210.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.03 and a twelve month high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.3786 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

