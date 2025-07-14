Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $307.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

