Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after buying an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

