Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

