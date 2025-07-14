Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Approximately 178,606,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 86,187,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 12.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
