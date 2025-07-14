Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $512.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

