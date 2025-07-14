Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE C opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

