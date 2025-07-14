Head-To-Head Review: Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) & SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Viaspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viaspace and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaspace N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking -7.39% -10.77% -5.67%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Viaspace has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viaspace and SoundThinking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaspace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking $102.03 million 1.65 -$9.18 million ($0.61) -21.75

Viaspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundThinking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viaspace and SoundThinking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaspace 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoundThinking 0 0 5 0 3.00

SoundThinking has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.25%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Viaspace.

Summary

SoundThinking beats Viaspace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaspace

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company’s GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

