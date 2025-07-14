MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) vs. Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) Head-To-Head Review

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxx Sports TV has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterBrand and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MasterBrand and Maxx Sports TV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.72 billion 0.55 $125.90 million $0.78 15.13 Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MasterBrand and Maxx Sports TV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 0.00

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given MasterBrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Maxx Sports TV on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

About Maxx Sports TV

Maxx Sports TV Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

