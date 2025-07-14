Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

