Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.