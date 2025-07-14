MTM Investment Management LLC Has $660,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,710,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $154.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

