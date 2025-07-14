Focused Investors LLC Has $91.98 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of L3Harris Technologies worth $91,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $259.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.85. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

