Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Down 1.0%

WSO stock opened at $471.33 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $418.31 and a one year high of $571.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

