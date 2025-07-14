Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,132,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 190,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

