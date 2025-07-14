Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

