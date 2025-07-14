MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,226 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

