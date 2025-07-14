Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,252 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

