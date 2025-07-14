Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,647 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of AVLC stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

