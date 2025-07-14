Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,067 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $64.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

