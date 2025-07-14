Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:ANET opened at $108.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,273.12. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,857 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

