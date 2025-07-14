Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

