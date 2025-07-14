Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 140 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of WPM opened at $91.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

