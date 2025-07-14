Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Raised by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

NYSE MS opened at $142.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

