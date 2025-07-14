Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 542.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.