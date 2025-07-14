Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

