Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $237,643,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after buying an additional 828,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $52,857,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $159.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

