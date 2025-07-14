Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $414,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH opened at $240.44 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.26 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,031 shares of company stock worth $94,584,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $191.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

