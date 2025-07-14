NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE NKE opened at $72.66 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

