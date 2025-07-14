MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

