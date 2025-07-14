OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 371,122 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4,151.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.63% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $71,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $246.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $263.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

