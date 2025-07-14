OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,113 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $63,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TER. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

