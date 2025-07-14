Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 697.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $97.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

