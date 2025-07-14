Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

CMBS opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.