OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 3,393.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788,281 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 33.18% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $120,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.