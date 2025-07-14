Allworth Financial LP Has $853,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $338.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $342.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

