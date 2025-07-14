Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.65 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.