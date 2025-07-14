Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1%

WM stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

