Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

