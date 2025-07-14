Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equifax by 24,315.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,213,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

